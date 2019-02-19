Sheffield United: Striker could be ruled-out for West Bromwich Albion showdown

Conor Washington's hopes of forcing his way into Sheffield United's promotion chasing squad have been dealt a blow by injury.

The centre-forward, previously of Queens Park Rangers, limped-out of tonight's Professional Development League derby with a suspected hamstring problem and his now a major doubt for Saturday's crucial showdown with West Bromwich Albion.

Although Washington was unlikely to start this weekend's match at The Hawthorns, which pits second against fourth in the Championship table, the Northern Ireland international could have been named on the bench for the meeting with Darren Moore's side after Chris Wilder and fellow striker Gary Madine both highlighted his pace as an important weapon in United's armoury.

The summer signing will be assessed by medical staff at the Steelphalt Academy tomorrow morning before a decision is taken upon his involvement in the West Midlands.

Although Washington's predicament is unhelpful - "We want as many options as possible," Wilder insisted following the 4-0 win over Reading - Chris Basham's return from suspension has strengthened the manager's hand ahead of a match which could see United replace Norwich City at the top of the table.

With Jack O'Connell and George Baldock making progress in their battles for fitness - the defenders are nursing hamstring and calf complaints respectively -Wilder said: "We're hopefully they'll be okay and Bash, of course, is back.

"Jack was nearly there for the Reading game, but we didn't want to take any risks, and George is moving in the right direction."