Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp hoping to continue good run of scoring form when Blades face Norwich

As his wife Jade continues her charity climb of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Billy Sharp's biggest challenge this week is trying to retain his place in Chris Wilder's starting line up.

For the Sheffield United striker, though, two goals in his last two games may have made his case for him, ahead of Saturday's visit to Bramall Lane of Norwich City.

Both strikes, in their own way, could be described as vintage Sharp - the first, a poacher's tap-in from a couple of yards out at QPR after years of experience and nous got him in that position, and the second a stunning volley in the Carabao Cup against Hull City which demonstrated that, despite the well-honed predatory instincts, Sharp also possesses a fantastic technique and a penchant for spectacular goals, too.

After being left out of the starting line-up for the first two games of this season, two goals in two games was the perfect response from United's skipper and, after he was left on the bench against Hull in midweek, the smart money is on him starting this weekend against Daniel Farke's men.

He may be 32 and may have been written off by some sections of United's support, but there is clearly still a lot of footballing life in Sharp yet.

"I think Tuesday was the only time we wanted extra time," said Sharp, who volleyed home John Fleck's sublime cross and later netted from the spot in the shootout defeat to Nigel Adkins' men.

Billy Sharp scores his volley

"We were getting stronger and if we had five more minutes I think we'd have had the ball in the net. There was only one team in the game at the end, and we should have won it.

"But it's always nice to score. Flecky has got that in his locker - he said to me that he didn't know I was there, but just had a feeling. I didn't have a lot of time to think about it, and just tried to keep it on target.

"I managed to catch it sweetly and was happy to see it go in.

"I feel good, and hopefully I can keep that going. We wanted to win, of course, and it would have been nice to get back-to-back wins ahead of the Norwich game, but they scored one more penalty than us and we couldn't get over the line."

Sharp, who visited the Bramall Lane media suite after his manager Wilder, followed his lead in enthusing about Oliver Norwood, the Northern Ireland international who impressed on his debut for United after signing from Brighton and Hove Albion.

"He was brilliant," Sharp said. "His range of passing was brilliant, and he was the only one I was really confident would score his penalty! [Norwood missed the first penalty of the shootout.]

"But he's a very good player and it's nice to have him on board, because he's a good addition. He's been promoted in the last two seasons so he's a player used to being around the top of the Championship, and I'm sure he'll blend in nicely with the midfielders we've already got."