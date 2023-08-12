News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United strength in depth laid bare in team news v Crystal Palace

Sheffield United’s lack of strength in depth at the start of their Premier League season has been laid bare in their confirmed team news for this afternoon’s opener against Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 12th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 14:24 BST

Newest signing Gus Hamer misses out after being signed too late to feature while Vinicius Souza is on the bench. Chris Basham plays in midfield alongside Ollie Norwood and Ben Osborn while 20-year-old Will Osula leads the line on his Premier League debut, alongside Benie Traore.

On the bench United’s nine substitutes have two Premier League appearances between them for the Blades, with Femi Seriki and Antwoine Hackford the only two to have tasted top-flight action in United colours.

Joining them on the bench are youngsters Louie Marsh and Andre Brooks, while new signings Auston Trusty, Anis Slimane and Yasser Larouci are named alongside Adam Davies amongst the United substitutes.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Lowe, Basham, Traoré, Egan, Ahmedhodžić, Norwood, Robinson, Osborn, Osula. Subs: Davies, Trusty, Souza, Slimane, Larouci, Marsh, Brooks, Seriki, Hackford.

Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Mitchell, Guehi, Lerma, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp, Andersen, Edouard, Doucoure. Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Mateta, Clyne, Richards, Ahamada, Gordon, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi