Sheffield United: Stoke City goalkeeper on the verge of being unveiled at Bramall Lane

Adam Davies has undergone a medical ahead of his move from Stoke City to Sheffield United.

By James Shield
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 5:00 am

The 29-year-old was omitted from the City squad beaten by Championship leaders Fulham yesterday, with manager Michael O’Neill later confirming he had been granted permission to travel to South Yorkshire.

Read More

Read More
As the transfer window opens once more, get 30% OFF an annual sports subscriptio...

“Adam is undertaking a medical and, if that progresses, then he will leave the club,” O’Neill admitted. “We had to make a decision with Adam, He’s out of contract at the end of the season.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

United also considered a move for Davies’ team mate Frank Fielding before making the Wales international their preferred choice to succeed former loanee Robin Olsen, who joined Aston Villa earlier this month.

Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, has previously worked with Davies at Barnsley. United, who climbed to 11th in the table following their victory over Luton Town, also want to strengthen at centre-half before the end of the transfer window.

Former Barnsley goalkeeper Adam Davies is set to join Sheffield United from Stoke City: Darren Staples/PA Wire.
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom, with former Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Stoke CityBramall LanePaul HeckingbottomFulham