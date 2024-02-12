Sheffield, England, 12th September 2023. Femi Seriki of Sheffield United during the Professional Development League 2 match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: SIMON BELLIS / Sportimage

Femi Seriki, the highly-rated Sheffield United youngster, has revealed the influence of manager Chris Wilder on the decision to loan him to neighbours Rotherham United late on deadline day. The 21-year-old was allowed to leave the Lane on a temporary basis after penning a new Blades deal earlier this month.

The wing-back made his Millers debut off the bench against Southampton and could play a key part in their battle for survival under boss Leam Richardson. Seriki has played three times for the Blades' first team - twice this season - after arriving as a tricky winger from Bury and revealed how former Millers defender Wilder played a key role in his switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I spoke to the gaffer and he thought it was best that I went out and got some decent exposure,” Seriki said. “The Championship is the best place for me to be doing that. I'm hungry to play. Being put in different scenarios has helped me mature.

“You have to go through different challenges to get to where you want to be. This is the next stage in my development. The Championship is a really strong league watched by a lot of people. I played two years ago and I was quite nervous. I've grown up since then and I'm excited to be playing against top players.”