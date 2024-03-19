Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starlet Louie Marsh made up for lost time on his return from injury this afternoon as he netted twice in Sheffield United's U21 victory over Peterborough at Bramall Lane. The 19-year-old boyhood Blade hasn't featured since breaking his arm on loan at Doncaster Rovers back in October.

Marsh's temporary spell at Rovers was subsequently cancelled and he returned to Bramall Lane for treatment, with a succession of niggling injuries hampering his hopes of making a quick comeback. But he was back out on the grass for the Blades' PDL clash against Peterborough at Bramall Lane and wasted no time getting back amongst the goals as United won 3-1, going back above city rivals Wednesday in the PL Professional Development League table.

United are now second, two points behind leaders Birmingham City but with three games in hand, as they look to continue their recent dominance of the north group. United also gave some valuable minutes to right-back Sai Sachdev, who has played only five times all season on loan at Oldham in the National League, with players such as Sam Curtis, Oli Arblaster and Ryan One away on international duty.