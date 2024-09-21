Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United youngster opens up on injury extent after horror tackle against Wolves

Sai Sachdev has broken his silence on the horror injury he suffered in midweek against Wolves, confirming that he will miss the rest of Sheffield United’s season with a broken leg. The England youth international was stretchered off and taken to hospital after the late challenge from a Wolves man in the Blades’ 3-0 win.

Boss Chris Wilder admitted this week that Sachdev’s injury had rocked everyone at Bramall Lane and that he had received a call from Wolves’ sporting director Matt Hobbs to address the incident. Sachdev’s teammate Louie Marsh described the tackle as “unacceptable” while Wilder spoke to United’s young players in the aftermath of the injury.

Sachdev went under the knife on Thursday and was due to be released from hospital today, on the day the Blades’ first-team took on Derby County at Bramall Lane. “Unfortunately, injuries are a part of the game … And I have suffered a leg break which will rule me out of the rest of the season,” the teenager revealed on social media.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone that has reached out to me and wished me well. I would like to thank Sheffield United for the way they have made sure I have had all the support me and my family needed. The medical staff at the game who treated me, and my teammates and coaches that have sent their wishes. I'll be back stronger and better ... in god’s timing.”