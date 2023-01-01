Ollie Norwood has warned his Sheffield United teammates to expect a reaction from Queens Park Rangers on Monday evening, despite admitting he isn’t sure how the R’s left Bramall Lane with all three points earlier this season.

The London side became one of the few teams to have inflicted defeat on the Blades during Paul Heckingbottom’s reign back in October, when Chris Willock’s goal proved the difference between the sides.

Since then, manager Michael Beale has left to return to Rangers as boss and former Blackpool chief Neil Critchley has been appointed as his successor. His side host the Blades on Monday evening on the back of a 3-0 home defeat to Luton Town on Thursday and Norwood said: “We expect a reaction.

“They’ll be confident after beating us at Bramall Lane, although I don’t know how, to be honest. I thought we played really well that night and they got a goal on the break.

“But we’ve got to go there and impose ourselves, as we always say. They’ll be hurting from the other night so we’ve got to expect a reaction. They’ve got some good players, some really good players, and we’re expecting a tough game, as always, in the Championship.”

United make the trip to London second in the Championship table and, depending on events in South Wales earlier that day when Burnley travel to Swansea, could potentially go level with the leaders, and Norwood’s boyhood club, with victory.

“This league is demanding and tough,” Norwood, a three-time Championship promotion winner, added. “Every team throws up a different challenge.”