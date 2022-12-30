Dad-to-be Anel Ahmedhodzic is targeting double success on the field in the new year - as he looks to help Sheffield United into the Premier League, and advance Bosnia and Herzegovina's bid to qualify for the 2024 Euros.

The defender has been a huge hit since making the move to Bramall Lane from Malmo, becoming the Blades' only permanent summer signing and slotting into United's unique system as if he has been playing it all his life.

Ahmedhodzic and his wife revealed midway through last month that they are expecting a baby boy in 2023, with the plan for the child to be born in the Steel City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Athletic: “A special time for us. This will be a big life changer. But we are both very excited. Hopefully, we have timed it right for the end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

How quickly things can change. Last season, Ahmedhodzic was in France with Bordeaux, lining up against the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi of PSG, after initial talks about a January move to Bramall Lane did not materialise. The 23-year-old revealed "a deal was close in January" but United kept in touch and when an option for Bordeaux to make the deal permanent expired, they made their move with a £3m bid.

With Ahmedhodzic now worth many multiples of that fee, it was an inspired piece of business from the Blades and their recruitment team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just focused on [Bordeaux] instead," Ahmedhodzic added. "I couldn’t think about Sheffield or anything like that. I was a little bit disappointed but life goes on and I was getting ready for Bordeaux. My focus was on playing there.

“Sheffield is where I wanted to be. The fans have been great with me. Same in Malmo, where I had a good relationship with the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

"Bordeaux, I am not so sure because I don’t speak French. I don’t know what they thought! But, here, it is good. That helped me settle. The club was a big help as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad