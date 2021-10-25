Sheffield United star says Blades must avoid relying on Billy Sharp after hailing "magic" Lys Mousset

The midfielder scored his third goal of the campaign on Sunday in a 3-2 win over Barnsley, with Lys Mousset also reaching that particular milestone with a brace at Oakwell.

The pair, plus Morgan Gibbs-White, are now the Blades’ joint second-top scorers this season behind skipper Sharp, who has five goals and four assists at the ripe age of 35.

Osborn had a hand in all three goals at Oakwell, justifying his continued selection in a more advanced role under Jokanović after being used as something of a utility player since signing for the Blades from Nottingham Forest.

“One I spun down the channel, Moose got hold of it and cut in and scored,” Osborn said. “He did unbelievably well, and it was exactly what we needed.

“Then it opened up and we cut through them. We looked dangerous. Credit to moose, with two goals. It was amazing in front of the away fans.

“I was in a couple of good positions throughout the game and it was a great ball from George [Baldock]. He found a little gap and I had to score, really.

Ben Osborn, right, says Sheffield United have been reliant on Billy Sharp, left, for goals this season - Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“The first touch wasn’t great, but it went in and it was class in front of the away fans.

“We’ve been too reliant on Sharpy this season, so it was nice to help out a little bit more. I feel like they’ve been coming in games, those chances and assists and goals. And it was nice to get a couple more.”

Despite his two-goal cameo, taking his tally for the season to three in four appearances, Mousset was warned by boss Slavisa Jokanović after the game that he can still get even better.

And Osborn added of the Frenchman: “Everyone’s seen glimpses of what he can do, and I think it’s just a case of him being clever.

“When he ran off them, they couldn’t live with him but if he did it every time, he’d get tired and be less effective.