Sheffield United star gets England call-up after whirlwind season

Sheffield United youngster Ollie Arblaster has been rewarded for his performances in the Premier League with another call-up into the England under 20 squad.

Arblaster made his debut for the side in October and has received another shout from interim coach Ben Futcher for two upcoming matches on the road.

The Elite League squad, as they are known, will take on Poland next Friday and then travel to face Czechia the following Tuesday. The squad contains a number of top flight talent, including Liverpool's Bobby Clark who has recently made the breakthrough and scored his first goal in the Reds' romp over Sparta Prague on Thursday, big-money Crystal Palace signing Adam Wharton and Newcastle United's Lewis Miley, who has been a regular for Eddie Howe's team this season. Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper James Beadle, on loan from Brighton, is also named.

Arblaster had been on loan at Port Vale earlier this season but a nasty injury and the return of Chris Wilder to United saw the midfielder recalled and subsequently added to the first team squad. Since then he has made two Premier League appearances, including a start against Bournemouth last week.