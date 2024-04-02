Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United remain stuck on the bottom of the Premier League after another late collapse over the Easter weekend. The Blades gave up a two-goal lead to draw at home to Fulham, and they are now seven points from safety with nine games remaining.

Chris Wilder's men still have to face Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham, meaning they really will have to earn any great escape. In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest surrounding United and their rivals.

Shearer nod

Blades forward Ben Brereton-Diaz has been named in Alan Shearer's BBC team of thee week. The Match of the Day pundit explained: "Fulham struggled to handle him. Two goals and an assist should have won Sheffield United the points."

Brereton-Diaz scored twice against Fulham, continuing his strong loan spell. The goals will be a boost for the Villarreal-owned forward after he was recently dropped by national team Chile for failing to learn Spanish before eventually being called up anyway.

Speaking this week on life with the Blades, the forward said: "We're focusing on ourselves and going game by game. It's another point on the board. I don’t know what the other teams did but we’re not bothered about that, we’re focusing on ourselves and keep moving forward. In the last two games we've shown real character to come back from the results we've had, and we'll keep going until the end."

Forest injury blow

United's relegation rivals Nottingham Forest have lost Taiwo Awoniyi to injury in a major blow. The £18million frontman scored 11 times for Forest last season to help them survive. The 26-year-old has also scored six times this season, providing three assists along the way.

