Sheffield United star insists Blades won’t worry about Fulham’s form and league position
Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood believes the Championship's unpredictable nature means league positions and form will count for nothing when the Blades take on Fulham.
United are set to take on the league leaders at Craven Cottage this evening as they aim to continue their resurgence under new head coach Paul Heckingbottom, which has seen them win their last three matches.
Sheffield United transfer rumours: Blades' legend tells club to let loanee return to parent club, Sheffield Wednesday linked with January move for West Brom youngster
The hosts are themselves on an 11-game unbeaten run and have scored 10 more goals than any other team in the second tier, yet they have failed to overcome their four most recent opponents with successive draws.
Norwood, who helped the Cottagers earn promotion to the Premier League in the 2017/18 season under Slaviša Jokanović, said: “You see in the Championship every week, bottom beats top. It's just the Championship, I wouldn't like to try and bet on any games because you never know what's going to happen.
"For us the focus has been a game at a time, chase down whoever is in front, right next one and next one and that's just the mentality now.”
A win tonight would take the Blades to within three points of the final play-off spot with 24 games of the season remaining.
"We know we have lost a few too many games but we can make that up,” 30-year-old Norwood added.
"We have plenty of games left plenty of football still to be played and I don't think (Fulham) will be thinking this will be a nice easy game for them to pass the ball about because they will have seen and analysed the last couple of games and said 'that's the Sheffield United of old' and it's going to be a difficult game and on our day we can be a difficult game for everyone.”