One of Sheffield United’s midfielder is being linked with a move away ahead of this summer. The Blades are heading back to the Championship, and it’s no secret that they will lose a number of their attractive players.

Such players expect to play at the top level, while the Blades will also have to balance the books, needing to fund a re-energising of their squad, something Chris Wilder has already admitted. He said recently: “I'm not looking for excuses but I will say it's a difficult group to deal with. And to set the environment and feel that you want to set. I'm a defender and other teams we've had previously were set up to give us something to build from. We don't just want to bash it up to the top of the pitch, so we play in an effective way but we have to make sure we're solid and we get it right in both boxes.

“But the group consists of some who know that they're not going to be here next year. Out-of-contract ones, a few that don't want to be here and a few we will move on. There's a young group, an injured group that can't really affect the overall team. So there's a lot of moving parts in there but we're doing our best to get them out and play as a team. And for 45 minutes [against Forest] that was a really good team performance.”

One of the players who may well move on ahead of next season is midfielder Vinicius Souza, who only signed a four-year deal with the club last summer, making 33 league appearances since. Now, according to Rudy Galetti, there is potential interest from AC Milan ahead of the summer.