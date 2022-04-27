The Blades are sixth in the Championship with two games left of the campaign and their play-off fate in their own hands ahead of Friday’s trip to QPR.

“We have got to relish the opportunity we have got,” said midfielder Oliver Norwood.

"We have spoke, the senior boys, and we’ve said ‘you’ll never get a better opportunity than the one we have got at the moment to get yourself into the Premier League for next season’.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United.

Norwood, aged 31, was referring to the likes of captain Billy Sharp, 36, Chris Basham, 33, David McGoldrick, 34, Enda Stevens, 31, and John Egan, 29.

"The young players will look at us and how we behave,” added Norwood.

“When I was young I would look at them and how they behaved and handled the pressure because lets be honest it's on so myself, Bashy, Sharp, Egan it's up to us to help the other boys along.”

Former Northern Ireland international Norwood is gunning for a fourth promotion to the top flight, having been promoted in three consecutive seasons with Brighton, Fulham and Sheffield United between 2016 and 2019.

"It’s the best part of the season now and there’s so much to play for,” he added.

"We want to achieve promotion. There’s no point being scared about it and not talking about it because we want to deliver.