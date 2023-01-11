Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, will continue to urge the Blades’ hierarchy to resist any offers for Iliman Ndiaye in this transfer window, after top flight clubs reportedly registered their interest in the Senegalese starboy.

A national newspaper report today suggested that some top-flight clubs have enquired over the 22-year-old’s potential availability this month, potentially looking to exploit the contract uncertainty that is developing around one of the Championship’s best attacking talents.

Ndiaye's contract is scheduled to expire in the summer of 2024 and despite invitations from United, his representative has so far shown little desire to begin negotiations over extending it. The standoff has put many top-flight clubs on high alert, believing they may be able to snap up Ndiaye for a fraction of his true value as United look to protect their investment rather than risk him leaving for free next summer.

But further complicating the situation is United's position in the table. They will reach at least the end of January inside the automatic promotion positions, having opened up a nine-point gap over third-placed Blackburn Rovers which is effectively 10 when goal difference is taken into account, and Ndiaye will be a key part of their hopes of maintaining their form and retaining their place in the Premier League come the end of the season.

With that in mind, boss Heckingbotto has advised the Bramall Lane hierarchy to resist any offers for Ndiaye in this window, to avoid any chance of jeopardising their promotion hopes. That message is understood to have been received and understood by the board, and particularly owner Prince Abdullah – who has previous form for turning down offers for the Blades’ star men.

The acid test will come if a concrete, multi-million bid officially arrives, rather than interest via third-parties and sounding-out by agents. Ongoing uncertainty over ownership of the club may also be a factor, with Heckingbottom admitting recently that it is preventing the club offering any new deals.

Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye with boss Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Ndiaye, if not his representative, is also understood to be relaxed about his immediate future and not agitating for a move. But still, February 1 cannot come soon enough for United as Heckingbottom looks to keep his group together, and see the job through.