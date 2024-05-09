Sheffield United squad value compared to Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and new Championship rivals - gallery

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 9th May 2024, 19:00 BST

A look at how the value of Sheffield United’s squad compares to the Championship clubs they will be competing with next season.

Sheffield United are Championship bound, though they still have some Premier League business to take care of. Big changes are expected in the Blades squad this summer, with Chris Wilder having already been vocal about the state of his squad.

Wilder wants players who are committed to the cause, something he’s suggested has been missing from some of his players this season. While the squad will change significantly over the summer, we’ve taken a look at how the current value of the Blades squad compares to the teams who will be in the Championship next season. We have included all of the promoted and relegated teams, but just keep in mind that one of the Championship playoff teams will, of course, be absent come next term. Take a look below.

Value in €: 15.05m

1. Portsmouth

Value in €: 16.15m

2. Derby County

Value in €: 20.18m

3. Sheffield Wednesday

Value in €: 28.6m

4. Plymouth Argyle

