Sheffield United: "Some reyt ballers" - Blades fans react to Sunderland victory
Sheffield United recorded their second win of the Championship season, seeing off the threat of 10-man Sunderland at Bramall Lane tonight.
Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted on social media after goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe sealed victory over the newly-promoted Black Cats...
@Robp220: Credit to SAFC, made that very difficult for us but Lowe was by far MOM for me followed by Anel who won't be with SUFC much longer if he carries on like this. Norwood's corners were brilliant. Khadra & Oli were instrumental in helping us ride out the last 15 mins
@Parisblade: Brilliant game of Championship football that. Plus, we’ve got some reyt ballers in that squad!
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Wednesday: Unsavoury scenes as George Byers and Jamie Smith clash after Peterborough United substitution
-
2
Sheffield United: Loan bids received for attacking duo
-
3
Sheffield Wednesday: Reece James apologised to teammates - will be fined after red card
-
4
‘100% frustration’ – What Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore said on George Byers touchline fracas
-
5
Sheffield United: Former Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos target Max Lowe comes under the manager's microscope
@KopFinest: Anel is not only a terrific signing. But all of the new boys’ attitude is spot on, infectious mentality around this club for some years now.
@JTurnz: I don’t think Berge can play in the midfield 2 anymore if we want him to advance, leaves Norwood alone if he’s caught out then the whole shape breaks loose. Doyle and Norwood in the two, Berge and Khadra behind McBurnie on Saturday and we win 6-0.
@FNRLTheBlog: Anel, Norwood (what a corner for the first by the way!), Ndiaye, RND and Rhian all played well with Reda Khadra having an exceptional cameo off the bench
@TheShorehamView: Three points, great value for it at times, some BIG performances & a munchies after! Top night
@Volcanic_Ash24: So good to get another 3 points on the board. Great performance from Anel, looks insanely good and going to be a huge player for us. Also felt McBurnie looked good when he came on. Not been able to say that for a while.