Sheffield United: "Some reyt ballers" - Blades fans react to Sunderland victory

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted on social media after goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe sealed victory over the newly-promoted Black Cats...

@Robp220: Credit to SAFC, made that very difficult for us but Lowe was by far MOM for me followed by Anel who won't be with SUFC much longer if he carries on like this. Norwood's corners were brilliant. Khadra & Oli were instrumental in helping us ride out the last 15 mins

@Parisblade: Brilliant game of Championship football that. Plus, we’ve got some reyt ballers in that squad!

@KopFinest: Anel is not only a terrific signing. But all of the new boys’ attitude is spot on, infectious mentality around this club for some years now.

@JTurnz: I don’t think Berge can play in the midfield 2 anymore if we want him to advance, leaves Norwood alone if he’s caught out then the whole shape breaks loose. Doyle and Norwood in the two, Berge and Khadra behind McBurnie on Saturday and we win 6-0.

@FNRLTheBlog: Anel, Norwood (what a corner for the first by the way!), Ndiaye, RND and Rhian all played well with Reda Khadra having an exceptional cameo off the bench

@TheShorehamView: Three points, great value for it at times, some BIG performances & a munchies after! Top night

Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United (C) scores the opening goal against Sunderland: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage