Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic's verdict on West Bromwich Albion ahead of his team's visit to The Hawthorns

Jokanovic, who is expected to hand Ben Davies his United debut after signing the defender on loan from Liverpool, confessed to being “impressed” by the start Valerien Ismael’s side have made to the new season after dropping out of the Premier League.

But the Serb insisted United, who were also relegated from the top-flight last term, can prevail in the Midlands despite taking only a point from their opening two games.

“They (West Brom) are strong and they press hard and high,” Jokanovic said. “They are also working under a new coach and we know they can do a lot of things well. But I am expecting to play against West Bromwich Albion, not supermen even though they are very powerful in this regard.

Slavisa Jokanovic: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“And I am very positive about the capabilities of my players.”

“We will have to be brave to break the press.”

With Davies agreeing his move to South Yorkshire on Monday, Jokanovic believes Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira will become United’s second new arrival of the transfer window ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Huddersfield Town.

However, the midfielder’s loan from Sampdoria will not be finalised in time for him to face tomorrow’s opponents who followed up their draw with AFC Bournemouth by beating Luton Town.