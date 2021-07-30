Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic's response to news final friendly has fallen through

Daniel Farke’s side had been scheduled to visit Bramall Lane tomorrow for what would have been the final warm-up fixture of United’s warm-up campaign.

But after City were forced to withdraw because of a Covid-19 outbreak at Carrow Road and it proved impossible to secure suitable opposition, Slavisa Jokanovic is now making alternative arrangements.

Although it has yet to be confirmed, those are likely to see players from United’s under-23 and under-18 age groups summoned to face their senior counterparts in a 90 minute contest at the Steelphalt Academy. However, there is also a possibility the match could take place at Bramall Lane in order to help staff there prepare for next weekend’s Championship clash against Birmingham City.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slavisa Jokanovic: Darren Staples / Sportimage

The plan would have been impossible to execute earlier this year because of social distancing restrictions imposed at the height of the pandemic. But The Star understands United are now pursuing a ‘one bubble’ policy at their training complex following a review of their health protocols.

The latest change to their schedule will be a bitter disappointment for Jokanovic who, after only taking charge earlier this month, is still attempting to ensure those under his command are conversant with the tactics and strategies he hopes to employ.