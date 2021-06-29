Pereira, who took charge of Chinese Super League side Henan Songshan last year, confirmed the news on one of his social media accounts.

Although the 55-year-old made no mention of his immediate future in Zhengzhou, where The Red Devils are based, he did confirm he would be looking to secure a position in England at some point.

“Let me share with all of my pride the positive news that I’ve been granted ‘indefinite leave’ status in the UK,” Pereira said. “Thank you UK Gov for being so inclusive.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Also huge thanks to Fulham FC and Watford FC. Now my work experience in the UK can carry on in the future.”

Jokanovic officially takes charge of United on Thursday, 24 hours after his contract with Al-Gharafa expires, but the Serb is known to have both approved the first part of their pre-season training schedule. He is also receiving updates, twice a day, on the players’ progress and fitness levels.

As The Star revealed earlier this month, Jokanovic will be joined in South Yorkshire by two of his closest advisors having insisted upon their appointments before agreeing to replace Chris Wilder.

After an unremarkable career in the amateur game, Pereira has excelled as a coach and was linked with the vacancy at Bramall Lane himself before Jokanovic’s coronation while Fulham could be a potential destination following Scott Parker’s departure.

Slavisa Jokanovic and assistant Javier Pereira (right) during their time at Fulham

Already on the coaching staff at Vicarage Road when the 52-year-old moved to Hertfordshire, where he won the first of his two promotions from the Championship, Pereira then joined Jokanovic at Fulham; operating as their assistant director of football operations.