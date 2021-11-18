Barcelona's Alex Collado is a player that Sheffield United attempted to sign in the summer transfer window but the deal fell through late on deadline day

Jokanovic didn’t get everything he wanted when the summer window closed, with one of those – Barcelona winger Álex Collado – falling through at the end, while a deal also couldn’t be reached for central midfielder Ronaldo Vieira.

It is those positions that Jokanovic wants to strengthen again when the window opens at the turn of the New Year, with two wide players and a combative midfielder understood to remain a priority.

While The Star reported that the manager was prepared to sell players if necessary to fund signings, Jokanovic stated that that doesn’t mean any particular member of the squad at present is playing for his future at Bramall Lane.

“We are playing our future daily, this is realistic situation we live with,” said Jokanovic. “We have some plans, I believe this team needs three players to be more competitive.

"All of us have some challenge for our future, that’s the business we are in. It’s not stable and depends on our performance. Sometimes there’s not enough time for any of us, regardless of whether you defend the crest of Sheffield United or another club.”

It’s still unclear at this stage how much money, if any, will be available but while the Serb says he was never told at any stage that he would have funds, he did point out that the club have yet to pay a transfer fee for a player having added to the squad via loans and free transfers.

“I don’t have assurances about anything,” he added. “I was clear before, without mentioning names, I believe the team missed some positions in the squad and we need to cover those positions. It’s about being prudent and understanding what we need to lift our club to the highest level.