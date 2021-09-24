Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic throws down to gauntlet to these two players

Stevens’ return to fitness has presented the Serb with a difficult but welcome selection dilemma ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with Derby County, after Norrington-Davies impressed in the Republic of Ireland international’s absence.

Having only played once since the end of last term, Stevens is likely to feature on the bench when Wayne Rooney’s side travel to Bramall Lane. But with United travelling to Middlesbrough and AFC Bournemouth next week, he could be set to appear either on Teesside or at the Vitality Stadium.

Refusing to provide Rooney with any clues about his plans, Jokanovic said: “You will see what decision, with Enda and Rhys, I take for my next game. They are both first choices.

Slavisa Jokanovic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I expect they will fight between them and put me in a tough situation.”

Stevens has been an almost permanent fixture in United’s starting eleven since arriving on a free transfer from Portsmouth four years ago, helping them win promotion from the Championship and then a ninth placed finish in the Premier League before last season’s relegation.