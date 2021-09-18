Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic reveals why Sander Berge was withdrawn during the warm-up for The Blades' win over Hull City

Despite being named in the starting eleven for the trip to the MKM Stadium, which United won 3-1, Berge remained in the dressing room at kick-off after complaining of discomfort. He was replaced by Rhian Brewster, with Adlene Guedioura taking the youngster’s place on the bench.

“Sander Berge felt cramp and a hamstring problem.,” Jokanovic said. “We took the decision, when he told us, not to put him in a risk situation. It is better that way. There was no need to do it. But no, we do not think it is too serious. It was better, as I say, not to take the risk. Not to expose him to that.”

With Ben Davies also being coaxed back to full fitness following toe and calf issues - the defender, on loan from Liverpool, made way for Chris Basham during the closing stages - Jokanovic is unlikely to risk either Berge or the 26-year-old during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Southampton. Iliman Ndiaye, who impressed during United’s recent games against Peterborough and Preston North End, could feature though after being rested in East Yorkshire.

“We have choices, which is good,” Jokanovic said, after watching John Egan score twice following Billy Sharp’s opener. “I have choices to make now but we can still get better.

"There are decisions to make but that is good.”

Sander Berge was injured during the warm-up at Hull City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage