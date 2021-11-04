The centre-forward enters Saturday’s meeting with Blackburn Rovers having yet to complete all 90 minutes of a game since leaving AFC Bournemouth two years ago.

Although fitness issues have plagued Mousset’s time at Bramall Lane, the Frenchman has now either taken part or been available for all of United’s last six outings - something Jokanovic believes demonstrates he is making progress in his attempt to become more durable.

“I don’t know for sure, maybe after the international break,” replied Jokanovic, when asked when Mousset will be in condition to stay on the pitch for the entire duration of a game. “Right now, he plays a lot more than before.

“He was with more energy and freshness in our last one, even though that was his second game in three days. Okay, so it wasn’t easy for him to find the spaces against the centre-half. But soon, he will be ready, I believe.”

A fully-functioning Mousset would be a potentially devastating weapon for United as they attempt to force themselves into the Championship’s play-off positions. Tuesday’s draw at Nottingham Forest, which saw him replaced by Iliman Ndiaye before Morgan Gibbs-White and Lewis Grabban traded goals, means Jokanovic’s squad has prepared for the trip to Ewood Park in 16th position - four places and points behind Tony Mowbray’s side, who trail sixth-placed Stoke City by a further two.

Lys Mousset of Sheffield United (C) celebrates after scoring the first goal with lliman Ndiaye (L) and Oli McBurnie during the Sky Bet Championship match at Oakwell, Barnsley, last month: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Despite a niggling calf complaint, which coaching staff believe stems from his long absences, Mousset has scored three goals in his last four appearances.