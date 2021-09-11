Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic reveals what pleased him the most during the win over Peterborough - and it wasn't the scoreline

Iliman Ndiaye scored twice on his first start for the club and debutant Morgan Gibbs-White, signed on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, also found the back of the net after combining with the young Frenchman.

With Ben Osborn completing a brace of his own during the closing stages as United triumphed 6-2, Jokanovic confessed he was relieved to see United kickstart their Championship campaign following a run of two draws and three defeats.

But Jokanovic admitted the manner in which the victory was achieved was even more pleasing than the victory itself, after previously suggesting the squad he inherited earlier this summer was still suffering from a shortage of confidence following last term’s relegation from the Premier League.

Slavisa Jokanovic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I must be satisfied, I complained that my team hasn’t created enough chances,” Jokanovic said. “We scored six and we could have scored some more.

“We need this kind of victory. It is important to get three points, it was important win. But for me, the most important thingis my players start to trust themselves and trust they can win games.”

Peterborough drew level when Jack Marriott took advantage of an error by Jack Robinson following Ndiaye’s opener, before John Fleck restored United’s advantage. Jonson Clarke-Harris netted a late consolation for the visitors from the penalty spot but Osborn underlined United’s dominance when he hit his second of the afternoon during added time.

“They scored from a mistake, with them punishing us,” Jokanovic said, confirming his focus has now turned towards Tuesday’s meeting with Preston North End. “But I thought we played some excellent football at both ends of the ground.