Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic reveals his 'trust' in this team's ability

Speaking as United prepare to play their second home game in the space of 72 hours - this time against Millwall - the Serb told The Star that some members of the home crowd appeared more ‘nervous’ about United’s prospects after falling behind than either him or his coaching staff.

United, who claimed their most significant scalp of the season so far when late goals from Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick cancelled out Jacob Brown’s opener for the visitors, will be looking to build upon that result when Gary Rowett’s side travel to South Yorkshire tomorrow.

“At the end of the game (against City), I felt there was a nervousness around more than there was from myself and my players,” Jokanovic said. “We always try and we don’t always make the right decision. Sometimes we go too short. Sometimes we go too long. Sometimes another team does it a different way but I believe we can find the benefit of doing it our way. Technically, tactically and mentally, it is all about trust.”

After persevering with the system United employed under his predecessor Chris Wilder at the beginning of the campaign - a decision which was effectively forced upon him when the club failed to make any new signings until the closing stages of the transfer window - Jokanovic has since changed both their formation and strategy. He hopes the result against opponents who had prepared for the contest in fourth, particularly given the manner in which it was achieved, will further improve confidence in United’s ability to mount a promotion challenge. They are 13th in the table, above 14th placed Millwall on goal difference.

“I was satisfied with how we played for 45 minutes and then how we finished the action,” Jokanovic said. “We had a period where I wasn’t but the players showed what they can do and how they can stick to the plan.”

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage