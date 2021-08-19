Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic receives a directive about transfer policy as he looks to replace Arsenal-bound Aaron Ramsdale

Jokanovic made it clear he wants the money raised from Ramsdale’s sale, which could eventually see around £30m deposited in Bramall Lane’s coffers, used to strengthen a squad which enters Saturday’s game against Huddersfield Town still searching for its first win of the Championship campaign.

The Serb confirmed he had planned to bring five new players to South Yorkshire after taking charge last month, to both help him implement a strategy which delivered promotions at Watford and Fulham and reinvigorate a team which had just been relegated from the Premier League. But with less than a fortnight of the transfer window remaining only one - Ben Davies - has arrived.

The defender has been hired on a season long basis from Liverpool and although he refused to elaborate on United’s recruitment strategy following Wednesday night’s 4-0 defeat by West Bromwich Albion, Jokanovic is understood to have been informed his employers want to plug the gap created by Ramsdale’s departure with another temporary acquisition.

Robin Olsen, of Sweden and AS Roma, is thought to be among the options being considered. However, the Italians would prefer to sell the 31-year-old after he fell down the pecking order at the Stadio Olympico.

Jokanovic made no secret of the fact he wanted to retain Ramsdale’s services after describing the former England under-21 international as his “first choice” between the posts before the trip to The Hawthorns. But he was forced to accept the inevitable when Ramsdale reiterated his desire to leave over the weekend.

United had hoped to capture Ronaldo Vieira from Sampdoria - again on loan - following their return from the Midlands, until Jokanovic confirmed he had been forced to send the midfielder back to Genoa after discovering the extent of the hamstring injury which prevented him from training with Il Doria. Those, and information on another unrelated medical issue, are not thought to have been related to Jokanovic when talks with Vieira and his representative began to gather pace.

