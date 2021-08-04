United return to competitive action for the first time since being relegated from the Premier League when they face Birmingham City on home soil this weekend.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted their preparations for the new season, Jokanovic said: “I have to be pleased with the attitude and the determination that has been shown. The players have shown they are listening and ready to take things on board, which is good to see. That is exactly what we want.”

“Of course there are things that still need work, but you must look to improve all the time,” he added. “That is part of football. There are always things you can do better. That’s why attitude and personality are so important.”

Slavisa Jokanovic, the new Sheffield United manager

Although Jokanovic has been encouraged by how receptive United’s players have been to his methods, with several admitting recently they helped them refresh following a difficult nine months, the Serb has been particularly heartened by the application Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale have demonstrated. The duo have both been the subject of interest from Arsenal, with Napoli, Lazio and Atalanta also thought to be monitoring Berge’s situation.

Their work ethic at the Steelphalt Academy, and also during last week’s friendly against Doncaster Rovers, prompted Jokanovic to suggest there is a possibility they could remain at his disposal throughout the forthcoming campaign. However, a pragmatist as well as an idealist, Jokanovic is likely to have also considered his response should one of both depart.

With the transfer window set to close in less than a month, it is important United are in a position to react quickly if necessary.

George Baldiock, the United defender, features on Celtic’s wanted list. However, like Arsenal, the former Scottish Premiership champions are either unwilling or unable to meet United’s valuation.