Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic outlines what could decide next season's battle for promotion

Despite refusing to be drawn on whether United should be counted among the favourites to secure a top two finish, the Serb did admit to being impressed by the quality of the options at his disposal during Friday’s official unveiling at Bramall Lane.

But confidence could be an issue behind the scenes, following a wretched campaign which saw United surrender their membership of English football’s most prestigious club.

Jokanovic, who is attempting to persuade both Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale to remain in South Yorkshire next season after attracting admiring glances from Arsenal, Jokanovic said: “I believe they have quality and I will give them trust.

Slavisa Jokanovic is now Sheffield United manager

“If they trust in themselves and trust in their team mates, and I have enough knowledge to help them do that, then that is how I can help take the team in a good direction. That is how we can take the work that we do in a good direction.”

Jokanovic’s words echo those of Paul Heckingbottom who served as United’s caretaker manager between March and May, that the battle for promotion from the Championship could be decided as much by what happens “between the ears” as on the pitch.