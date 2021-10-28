Although he admitted there is a “possibility” reinforcements could be drafted in when the market reopens, Jokanovic insisted the immediate priority at Bramall Lane must be correcting his team’s flaws with existing squad members - not holding talks with those he would like to recruit.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Blackpool, which is expected to see Morgan Gibbs-White return from suspension, Jokanovic said: “Listen, Manchester City do not have the squad to do everything they want. Neither do Manchester United. The job of a coach, our job, never starts with this kind of process and progress. Right now, I try and work with my players. If we can improve in January, we might have this possibility.”

With United set to face Neil Critchley’s side without any genuine wingers on their roster, Jokanovic has asked the club’s recruitment department to identify potential solutions to this problem before the end of next month.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has said not even Manchester City have the perfect squad: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Gibbs-White, who missed last weekend’s win over Barnsley, is available again after serving a one match ban. But fellow midfielder Sander Berge is not scheduled to resume training until the forthcoming international break. Lys Mousset, who scored twice at Oakwell before being substituted because of a calf injury, is set to feature though.

“At this moment, my focus is on our players,” Jokanovic said. “This is the thing I am focused on right now. Nothing more.”