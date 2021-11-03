Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic on the late goal issue after Nottingham Forest draw
Slavisa Jokanovic once again found himself lamenting Sheffield United’s habit of conceding late goals after insisting his team deserved to win, not draw, last night’s game at Nottingham Forest.
Morgan Gibbs-White appeared to have secured what would have been a morale-boosting win for the visitors, when he converted from close range following Billy Sharp’s assist.
But Lewis Grabban, who like Sharp had been introduced during the closing stages, rescued a point for Steve Cooper’s side when he prodded home at the far post. It was the ninth time United’s defence has been breached this term during the final quarter of an hour of a Championship contest.
Revealing he had been attempting to make a change before Grabban equalised, Jokanovic said: “I felt like we did enough to take more. I feel we have lost two points there, although we were playing against good opponents who are in good form.
“I did not have the sensation that they were causing us a lot of problems. Okay, so we did not create as many (chances) as we should or could have done before then.”
“When we went in front, I was trying to find the seconds to make a substitution,” Jokanovic added. “But I couldn’t find the 15 seconds or so we needed and they scored. Whether it be from a slight mistake or not, that was disappointing. Because, from what I could see, we were not hanging on at that moment.
“For sure, we wanted go send our fans home happier than we were able to.”