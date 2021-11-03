Morgan Gibbs-White appeared to have secured what would have been a morale-boosting win for the visitors, when he converted from close range following Billy Sharp’s assist.

But Lewis Grabban, who like Sharp had been introduced during the closing stages, rescued a point for Steve Cooper’s side when he prodded home at the far post. It was the ninth time United’s defence has been breached this term during the final quarter of an hour of a Championship contest.

Revealing he had been attempting to make a change before Grabban equalised, Jokanovic said: “I felt like we did enough to take more. I feel we have lost two points there, although we were playing against good opponents who are in good form.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I did not have the sensation that they were causing us a lot of problems. Okay, so we did not create as many (chances) as we should or could have done before then.”

“When we went in front, I was trying to find the seconds to make a substitution,” Jokanovic added. “But I couldn’t find the 15 seconds or so we needed and they scored. Whether it be from a slight mistake or not, that was disappointing. Because, from what I could see, we were not hanging on at that moment.

“For sure, we wanted go send our fans home happier than we were able to.”

Nottingham, England, 2nd November 2021. Slavisa Jokanovic, manager of Sheffield United, during the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis / Sportimage