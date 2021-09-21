Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic makes an encouraging claim about his team following Carabao Cup clash with Southampton

Despite bowing out of the competition at the third round stage 4-2 on penalties, Jokanovic told The Star United’s performance against Premier League opposition should only serve to increase confidence levels among Bramall Lane’s first team squad.

Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Serb’s counterpart at St Mary’s, admitted “it was difficult to tell the difference in divisions” during his critique of a contest which saw Enda Stevens score on his return from hernia surgery.

Asked what the biggest single factor behind United’s upturn in fortunes since the international break - having failed to win any of their first five outings under his stewardship, Jokanovic’s side entered their meeting with Southampton on the back of two victories and a draw - the 53-year-old said: “It is attitude. It is simple. They have started to trust themselves. If they trust in the coach and their teammates, then everything will be easier for us. If they have a clear mind, then they will produce really positive results and positive football.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If they push in the right direction, that is good because I know I have good players.

“We need to use this positive moment. Because you can't always win football matches. You have to take step backwards at times. But you have to trust in the process and the progress. This is the positive thing to take from the week.”

Stevens, now recovered from injury, fired United into an early lead before Ibrahima Diallo and Mohammed Salisu responded for the visitors who held Manchester City to a draw over the weekend.

Oli McBurnie produced a superb finish to take the match to a shoot-out and, although both he and Rhian Brewster saw their efforts saved by Fraser Forster, Jokanovic later praised the Scotland international’s contribution.

Slavisa Jokanovic, manager of Sheffield United, during the Carabao Cup match with Southampton at Bramall Lane, Sheffield: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“We are making better performances over the last week or so,” Jokanovic said, ahead of Saturday’s Championship fixture with Derby County. “But football is not one week. Football is a season or a few seasons and we still know we must improve.”

Ibrahima Diallo of Southampton scores their team's first goal while Jayden Bogle of Sheffield United looks on during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Sheffield United and Southampton at Bramall Lane on September 21, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)