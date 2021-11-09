Seven members of Bramall Lane’s first team squad were called-up by their respective countries following last weekend’s defeat by Blackburn Rovers, which provoked an outcry about the character shown by many of those on display.

With the likes of John Egan, Robin Olsen, Rhian Brewster and Enda Stevens all missing from training at Shirecliffe, Jokanovic’s ability to complete a tactical overhaul ahead of this month’s Championship game against Coventry City will be limited.

Enda Stevens (left) and Rhys Norrington Davies are among those away on international duty at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

So, as well as tutoring those who have remained in South Yorkshire, the Serb is also planning to watch every single match involving someone within United’s 18th placed side before the meeting with the visitors from the West Midlands - either live on television or via a recording.

“I see them all, I have access to them all,” Jokanovic said, suggesting the form shown by those selected could influence United’s picks moving forward. “It is important that I watch them and so I always find the time.”

Morgan Gibbs-White, Conor Hourihane and Rhys Norrington Davies are also hoping to win their latest caps at senior or under-21 level before the clash with Coventry City.

Slavisa Jokanovic, the Sheffield United manager, will watch his players in international action: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Daniel Jebbison and Kacper Lopata, on loan at Burton Albion and Southend United respectively, could be recognised at under-19 and under-20 level.