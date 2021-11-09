Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic makes an admission about international stars as he considers changes
Slavisa Jokanovic will study the performances of every Sheffield United player on international duty over the coming week before deciding whether to break up the club’s malfunctioning starting eleven.
Seven members of Bramall Lane’s first team squad were called-up by their respective countries following last weekend’s defeat by Blackburn Rovers, which provoked an outcry about the character shown by many of those on display.
With the likes of John Egan, Robin Olsen, Rhian Brewster and Enda Stevens all missing from training at Shirecliffe, Jokanovic’s ability to complete a tactical overhaul ahead of this month’s Championship game against Coventry City will be limited.
So, as well as tutoring those who have remained in South Yorkshire, the Serb is also planning to watch every single match involving someone within United’s 18th placed side before the meeting with the visitors from the West Midlands - either live on television or via a recording.
“I see them all, I have access to them all,” Jokanovic said, suggesting the form shown by those selected could influence United’s picks moving forward. “It is important that I watch them and so I always find the time.”
Morgan Gibbs-White, Conor Hourihane and Rhys Norrington Davies are also hoping to win their latest caps at senior or under-21 level before the clash with Coventry City.
Daniel Jebbison and Kacper Lopata, on loan at Burton Albion and Southend United respectively, could be recognised at under-19 and under-20 level.
“Everytime you play, you show and learn something,” Jokanovic, a former Yugoslavia midfielder, said. “Everytime you watch a game, if your mind is open, then you can learn something as well.”