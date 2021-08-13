Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic makes an admission about his approach as Blades look to kick-start their push for promotion

But the Serb, whose side plays its second game of the new Championship season at Swansea City tomorrow night, insisted he will always ask as much of himself as he does of those around him throughout his reign in South Yorkshire.

Shedding light on the principles he expects United to adhere to so long as he is in charge, Jokanovic said: “I offer them collaboration and that they give it me back. I tell them that I am here to demand, that is part of my job.

“I am demanding of the people around me, on all sides.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slavisa Jokanovic, the Sheffield United manager: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

That also extends to Bramall Lane’s board of directors, who hope to make Ronaldo Vieira their first signing of the transfer window. Rather than deflect questions on his targets when he was quizzed by journalists ahead of Tuesday’s night’s EFL Cup victory over Carlisle, Jokanovic admitted that - yes - he did want to bring both the Sampdoria midfielder and Liverpool’s Ben Davies to South Yorkshire. By choosing to explicitly confirm his interest in the duo, Jokanovic was hammering home the message he had delivered following United’s final pre-season friendly: That, after plenty of talk about ambition, the time had come for actions rather than words.