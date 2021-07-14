Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic looks to get ahead of the game by holding talks with Arsenal target

Ramsdale is expected to report back for duty at Bramall Lane next week after being drafted into the England squad which reached the final of the European Championships on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta, Jokanovic’s counterpart at the Emirates Stadium, wants to sign the 23-year-old ahead of the new season and believes United’s relegation from the Premier League means a deal is a possibility.

Both Arteta and Jokanovic, who outlined his desire to retain Ramsdale’s services after officially taking charge earlier this month, were prevented from talking to the youngster whilst he was representing his country.

Aaron Ramsdale on England duty: Stu Forster/Getty Images

But now the tournament is over, sources with knowledge of Arsenal’s interest have told The Star they expect Jokanovic to telephone Ramsdale personally over the coming days before later meeting face to face.

United have privately let it be known they will not consider selling Ramsdale for anything less than £40m in an attempt to deter Arteta’s employers, who are known to be unwilling to meet that valuation.

However, barring a late change of heart, representatives acting on the north London club’s behalf are set to submit a formal offer for Ramsdale which, despite falling short of United’s valuation, is designed to prove they are serious about luring him to the capital.

Arsenal have also been monitoring United midfielder Sander Berge, although Napoli believe they are in pole position to sign the Norway international if he tells Jokanovic he wants to move on.