Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic labels criticism of his team "crazy" ahead of Blackpool test
Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic says people must be “crazy” if they think he doesn’t want his team to keep clean sheets.
Although the former Yugoslavia and Chelsea midfielder reaffirmed his commitment to attacking football, he insisted that does not mean United are being encouraged to take unnecessary risks in their pursuit of promotion.
Speaking ahead of this afternoon’s game against Blackpool, Jokanovic said: “Don’t charge me with that, saying I don’t care about clean sheets. I must be mental or crazy if I don’t care about them.
“I believe attack is the best form of defence, yes. Of course, it is better than dropping deep towards your own box and defending all the game.
“If you ask me would I prefer to win 2-0 or 4-0 then the answer is really clear. If you ask me would I prefer to win 3-0 or 5-3 then I say 3-0 because trying to keep a clean sheet, defending well, that’s everything.”
United enter today’s fixture at Bramall Lane hoping to build on last weekend’s win over Barnsley, where they conceded two late goals after establishing a 3-0 lead. Events during that game, including some of Jokanovic’s substitutions, prompted suggestions his expansive approach has contributed to a situation whereby they have prepared for the meeting with Neil Critchley’s side having conceded in all but three of their 14 Championship outings so far this term.
Despite averaging two goals per game since the international break, Jokanovic has addressed his squad on the need to be more defensively sound. But given the attacking options at United’s disposal, which include Lys Mousset, Billy Sharp, Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White, Jokanovic insisted it makes sense to try and exploit the firepower they possess.
Having missed the South Yorkshire derby through suspension, Gibbs-White is now eligible for selection after completing a one match ban.
“You must think about the characteristics about the players you have,” he said. “You must think about the cards you have in your hand.
"We made the changes we did last time because of certain situations, because we didn’t want to take risks.”