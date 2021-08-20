Verrips had a league debut to forget on Wednesday night as United were hammered 4-0 at West Bromwich Albion, but Jokanović’s suggested that his plan was always to play Ramsdale against Huddersfield this weekend as he looks to replace Arsenal-bound Ramsdale in the short-term.

Jokanović is set to recall Verrips for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Derby County, with Foderingham set to re-take the gloves for next weekend’s clash at Luton Town.

“He's okay and he’s ready for work,” Jokanović said of Verrips.

“I will start with Wes. I had conversations with both goalkeepers 10 days ago and both wanted to ask about the situation.

“I explained to both that my first preference is Aaron and we will see what happens and what is best if he leaves. I will share these next seven days and Wes will be in goal this game, Mike for the cup and Wes come back for the Luton game.

“I will give both two games and evaluate what is the solution for us. We need to look around and see if we can find a different solution but at the moment this is my two best goalkeepers with me.”

Wes Foderingham, left, and Michael Verrips, second right, are battling to replace Aaron Ramsdale: Simon Bellis/Sportimage