Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic drops a hint about his strikers

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Birmingham City, the Serb also suggested he is tempted not to trim the number of attackers at his disposal despite concerns it will prove impossible to keep all of the club’s centre-forwards happy and motivated.

Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick, Oliver Burke, Rhian Brewster and Daniel Jebbison, who became the youngest player to score on their full Premier League debut towards the end of last term, are all available for the meeting with Lee Bowyer’s side. Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie could also feature after returning to training following injury.

There were suspicions that Jokanovic could streamline United’s frontline earlier this summer, preferring to try and develop regular partnerships following their relegation from the top-flight.

Lys Mousset has been in fine form during pre-season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Although a departure can still not be ruled-out, with Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers both interested in signing Jebbison on loan, Jokanovic said: “To score a goal, it’s simple, that is what I expect from them. It’s a different situation with different solutions.

“I have played with and without (many) in the past. I know I have different options and we will try and find the one that benefits us.”

The conundrum facing Jokanovic has been made even more complex by Mousset’s form during a warm-up schedule disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Frenchman appeared destined to leave Bramall Lane following another disappointing campaign. But Jokanovic’s appointment has appeared to improve Mousset’s focus. He enters the clash with City looking stronger, fitter and searching for his fourth goal in three outings.

Jokanovic, who experimented with McGoldrick in a deeper lying role during friendly wins over Europa Point and Rovers, said: “I am happy with the commitment and desire the players have shown towards working, very happy.