Jokanovic helped spearhead a turnaround after the Blades disappointing start to the campaign, kicking off the month following the international break with a 6-2 win over Peterborough.

United went on to register two further wins over Hull City and Derby County, as well as a draw with Preston before ending September with a defeat away to Middlesbrough.

The Blades boss goes up against Blackpool’s Neil Critchley, Bournemouth manager Scott Parker and Derby’s Wayne Rooney for the prize.

Slavisa Jokanovic of Sheffield Utd has been nominated as EFL Championship Manager of the Month for September. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel comprises former Sheffield United boss Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Communications Director Mark Rowan, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.