Sheffield United: 'Slav had a point about the penalty' admits Bournemouth chief
Scott Parker, the AFC Bournemouth manager, conceded his team’s match against Sheffield United “could have gone either way” after admitting Slavisa Jokanovic’s complaints about the decision to award a second-half penalty against the visitors were justified.
United had just taken the lead through Morgan Gibbs-White when Enda Stevens was adjudged to have brought down Dominic Solanke inside the box, with the former Chelsea and Liverpool centre-forward equalising from the spot.
Philip Billing’s strike soon after condemned Jokanovic’s men to their second away defeat in the space of a week following Tuesday’s loss at Middlesbrough. Having made his displeasure known at the time, the Serb also vented his frustration at assistant referee’s failure to notice Stevens’ challenge on Solanke had taken place outside the area during the post-match interviews - admitting it would be “too expensive to say what I really think.”
Parker, Jokanovic’s former player and assistant at Fulham, said: “I haven’t watched it, genuinely I haven’t. But I am hearing it was outside the box. That’s what people are telling me and that is clearly what Slavisa felt. It was definitely a foul, though. I think that was pretty clear.”
Bournemouth entered the international break on top of the Championship table when Billing netted soon after.
“The conditions were terrible,” Parker said, referring to the rain-sodden weather on the south coast. “I thought both teams adjusted to them well. To be fair, I thought it could have gone either way. You saw too good teams out there. But what pleased me from my point of view is the response of my players to going behind.”