Sheffield United: 'Sky curse strikes again' - Blades fans react to defeat at Swansea City Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sheffield United fans have had their say on tonight's 1-0 defeat at Swansea City. Here's a selection of fans' tweets. Oli Norwood runs away from Oli McBurnie Sheffield United: Player ratings from Blades' 1-0 defeat at Swansea Swansea City 1 Sheffield United 0, as it happened: Story of the game as Blades slip to defeat at Liberty Stadium