Sheffield United: Skipper says this squad has got what it takes

Billy Sharp believes Sheffield United’s climb towards the top of the Championship table, despite suffering a number of major injury blows, vindicates manager Chris Wilder’s recruitment strategy.

Kieron Freeman, Ched Evans are both set to miss Saturday’s visit to Millwall while Paul Coutts has been ruled-out for the rest of the season after fracturing a leg nearly three weeks ago.

Despite also being without George Baldock in recent weeks, United have prepared for the match in third; three points behind second-placed Cardiff City.

Sharp, a member of the squad that cruised to the League One title last term, said: “I think we were fortunate last season in that we didn’t get many long-term injuries. We’ve had two or three already this season and I think that’s shown the strength in our squad how the gaffer and his staff recruit so well.

“All of the lads who have come in have taken their chance and that’s why we’ve been able to keep doing well.”

United, who hope Baldock’s damaged hamstring will heal in time for their trip to London, make the journey south two points ahead of Aston Villa who face Leeds tomorrow night.

Despite being held to a draw by Birmingham City last weekend, only leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers have won more games in the competition this term than Wilder’s side.

“We’re trying to improve all the time but we’re also ready to have a go,” Sharp said. “I think that’s a big thing because the fans have got right behind it.

“They want to see players going out there and doing whatever they can to try and win a game of football.”