Sheffield United skipper reveals sons' jibes after he breaks Championship goalscoring record at Peterborough United

Sharp scored his 122nd goal in Championship combat during the Blades’ 2-0 win at Peterborough United this afternoon, to go clear of David Nugent and out on his own at the top of the tree.

And Sharp admitted afterwards: “It’s a proud moment for me and my family.

“I’m relieved I’ve finally got it, because it’s been talked about for a while now. I’d have liked to have got it before Christmas, but I’m just delighted to still be playing for Sheffield United and I love getting on the scoresheet.

“The kids have been getting on my back a little bit because they’ve scored more goals than me this season and I’m chasing them a little bit!

“But no, it’s nice to get the record but to get the breakthrough and help the team get three points was more important.

“It was a nice moment and a patient professional performance, one hopefully the fans will go away having enjoyed.

“The boys at the back have been on fire recently, keeping clean sheets, and we’re trying to put things into practice on the pitch which we’re working on in training.”

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United celebrates after breaking the Championship goalscoring record at Peterborough United: David Klein / Sportimage

