Sheffield United: Skipper pledges to always put the club first after paying tribute to his team mates

Billy Sharp has insisted he is more interested in helping Sheffield United reach the Premier League than personal accolades after becoming the highest goalscorer in all four of England's top divisions since the turn of the century.

Sharp, the United captain, broke Rickie Lambert's record during yesterday's 3-0 victory over Wigan Athletic which lifted Chris Widler's side to third in the Championship table.

Although he admitted it was a "proud moment" to achieve the feat, the 32-year-old said: "It's nice but all I'm really bothered about is doing my job for Sheffield United. That's the most important thing, the club, so it's vital to stay focused because we're trying to do something."

Sharp's strike at the DW Stadium, his 17th of the season, saw United cut the gap between themselves and the automatic promotion places to only two points following Norwich City's draw with Brentford. David McGoldrick, his fellow centre-forward, opened the scoring with his fourth effort in five outings before Mark Duffy doubled the visitors' lead.

"Didzy is scoring and proving what he's all about," Sharp said. "We've got a good partnership going and he's a pleasure to work with because of the quality he's got. But the same goes for the rest of the lads in the squad too."

"The reason I'm going well so far this season is them," he added. "It's down to the way we play, which is set-up by the staff, and the boys because they are the ones who are creating the chances with the way they go about it."