Chris Basham: Sheffield United skipper taken to hospital after “significant” injury at Fulham

Blades skipper stretchered off at Fulham

Danny Hall
Published 7th Oct 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 16:33 BST
Sheffield United defender Chris Basham was stretchered off at Fulham this afternoon after suffering a horrific-looking injury at Craven Cottage.

The veteran, standing in as United’s captain in the injury absence of John Egan, went down after attempting a cross in the first half of the game with replays showing his ankle bending upon landing.

Chris Basham has been stretchered off at Fulham after a horror injury that appears to have badly damaged his ankle. Photo credit: John Walton/PA WireChris Basham has been stretchered off at Fulham after a horror injury that appears to have badly damaged his ankle. Photo credit: John Walton/PA Wire
Basham received lengthy medical treatment from staff of both United and Fulham, with boss Paul Heckingbottom jogging over to the far corner flag to check on his player’s welfare before he was stretchered off.

The skipper was hauled out of Fulham to a standing ovation.
The skipper was hauled out of Fulham to a standing ovation.

Basham received what looked to be some sort of pain-relief medication as he was being assessed and treated on the field.

Basham received a standing ovation from all four sides of Craven Cottage as he was placed on a stretcher, with his leg in a brace, and made his way off the field and into a waiting ambulance. He was taken to St George’s Hospital, with the club describing it only as a “significant injury”.

Play eventually restarted, with Jack Robinson on in his place and United forced to continue with uncertainty over their teammate and friend’s condition.