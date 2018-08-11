Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp turned down late transfer window move to Sunderland says Blades boss

Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United striker and captain, turned down an approach from Sunderland in order to stay at his beloved Blades.

Blades boss Chris Wilder revealed Sunderland’s interest after Sharp was recalled for United’s trip to QPR, and scored the opening goal in a 2-1 win at Loftus Road.

“I told Bill, as I tell every player if there’s interest in them, but that boy doesn't want to go anywhere,” said Wilder.

The United manager sanctioned the move of Lee Evans to Wigan after failing to secure similar guarantees that the player wished to remain at Bramall Lane.

Sharp, a Blades fan, is understood to be settled at Bramall Lane and has no desire to leave. Sunderland, in League One, had been linked with a move for his services for most of the summer while Bradford City were also keen.

Wilder is hopeful one midfielder will join United on Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Hull City, and that another will join him before next weekend’s game against Norwich at Bramall Lane.