Sheffield United: Skipper Billy Sharp triggers contract extension to keep him at Bramall Lane

Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United skipper, has triggered a contract extension which will keep him at Bramall Lane beyond the end of this season, manager Chris Wilder has revealed.

Sharp, United's 16-goal striker, was due to be out of contract at the end of this campaign but automatically earned an extension to his current deal after playing his 23rd game of the season.

Chris Wilder, the United boss, confirmed that clause in his contract after United's 1-0 victory over QPR this afternoon.

That victory, courtesy of David McGoldrick's fourth goal in four games, sent them into the automatic promotion places in the Championship and there was further good news for Blades fans afterwards, when Wilder confirmed Sharp's extension had been activated.

"He's got an option, so when he hits 23 games his contract gets extended," Wilder said.

Sharp has played 27 times for United this season, 23 in the league.

Billy Sharp

Meanwhile, captain Sharp has welcomed Gary Madine to Bramall Lane, dismissing claims he endures a difficult relationship with his new teammate.

A video of Madine insulting Sharp emerged on social media before United's game against Bolton Wanderers two years ago, with the on loan striker, then plying his trade in Greater Manchester, later being withdrawn from the fixture.

But, speaking in United's matchday programme ahead of today's game against Queens Park Rangers, Sharp confirmed talk of problems between the pair is wide of the mark.

"It was all fun and games back then," he said. "It was not a major issue at the time.

"Gary apologised through a mutual friend and it was sorted , man to man."

Madine arrived on loan from Cardiff City earlier this week and Sharp added: "He plays for Sheffield United now, he wears the red and white shirt and he's here to help us win promotion."

