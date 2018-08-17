Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp's superb volley nominated for Carabao Cup's goal of the round award

Billy Sharp's superb volley against Hull in the Carabao Cup has been nominated for the competition's goal of the round award.

Sharp's effort wasn't enough to keep Sheffield United in the competition - they eventually lost on penalties to Yorkshire rivals Hull City at Bramall Lane - but showed his technical quality, latching onto a sublime cross from John Fleck.

CLICK HERE to vote for Sharp's goal on the EFL website.

"It's always nice to score," Sharp said ahead of tomorrow's Championship clash against Norwich at Bramall Lane.

"Flecky has got that in his locker - he said to me that he didn't know I was there, but just had a feeling. I didn't have a lot of time to think about it, and just tried to keep it on target.

"I managed to catch it sweetly and was happy to see it go in.

"I feel good, and hopefully I can keep that going."

READ: Chris Wilder pays tribute to 'perfect captain' Billy Sharp

The Star Football+ is the fastest and most comprehensive way to stay up to date on your mobile phone from our reporters. Just click here on your mobile phone to go straight to the FREE web app.

It gives you quick access to all the latest football headlines and photos in one place, including match analysis, team news, stats, league tables and videos. Don't forget to save the app onto your mobile's home screen so you can get the latest news with just one click.