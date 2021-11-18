Moore and Sharp were United teammates through the Blades’ rapid rise from League One to the Premier League, with the former Brentford and Cardiff City goalkeeper named in the PFA team of the season when the Blades stormed to the League One title.

The two became close friends off the field, too, before Moore left Bramall Lane at the expiry of his contract in the summer and linked up with Mark Robins’ City side.

Moore has been an ever-present in the Coventry side that find themselves fourth in the table ahead of his return to Sheffield, sitting 11 points higher than Slavisa Jokanović’s men in the Championship table.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Sharp said: “I’ve seen them quite a few times this season, and Simon is a good friend of mine.

“Maybe they are overachieving a little but it’s like when we came into the Championship, when you’re flying then the belief is so high and you just keep going, game after game.

“I’d love to put a goal past him,” Sharp added, referring to Moore. “One, two or even three. It was probably the right decision for him [to leave in the summer].

Close pals Simon Moore and Billy Sharp were teammates at Sheffield United before the goalkeeper's move to Coventry City in the summer: David Klein/Sportimage

“He’s a top goalkeeper but he’s in the opposite goal, so it’s about trying to get the ball past him, and I’ll speak to him after the game.

“They’re where they are on merit, the league table doesn’t lie. But if we’re at the top of our game on Saturday, I know we can take the points. I’m confident we can win the game.”

Sharp admitted that he hasn’t yet spoken to his and Moore’s former boss Chris Wilder, who was named as the new Middlesbrough boss over the international break.

The pair played together for the Blades in League One, the Championship and the Premier League: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“I’m sure he’s raring to go,” Sharp, who was handed the United armband by Wilder, added.